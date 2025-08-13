Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.34% last month.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.68. Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has traded in a range of $19.23-$28.58.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.98% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.25%. With a float of $153.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.27 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.9%, operating margin of 15.7%, and the pretax margin is 15.02%.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 103.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 198,822. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,700 shares at a rate of $25.82, taking the stock ownership to the 23,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,700 for $25.82, making the entire transaction worth $198,821.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.22) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.69% during the next five years compared to 12.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mueller Water Products Inc’s (MWA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.97%.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.67. However, in the short run, Mueller Water Products Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.36. Second resistance stands at $27.81. The third major resistance level sits at $28.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.30. The third support level lies at $24.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.21 billion has total of 156,294K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,315 M in contrast with the sum of 115,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 380,300 K and last quarter income was 52,500 K.