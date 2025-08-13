Navient Corp (NAVI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.41% last month.

On Tuesday, Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) was 3.29% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.48. A 52-week range for NAVI has been $10.53 – $16.97.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -14.36% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.94%. With a float of $96.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.94%, operating margin of 32.66%, and the pretax margin is 1.44%.

Navient Corp (NAVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Navient Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Navient Corp is 2.73%, while institutional ownership is 102.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 150,000. In this transaction EVP & Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 256,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $150,000.

Navient Corp (NAVI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.25) by 1.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.06% during the next five years compared to -14.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Navient Corp (NAVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navient Corp (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.69%.

During the past 100 days, Navient Corp’s (NAVI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.07 in the near term. At $13.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. The third support level lies at $12.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) Key Stats

There are 99,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 4,425 M while income totals 131,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 806,000 K while its last quarter net income were 14,000 K.