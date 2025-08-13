Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) 20 Days SMA touches -1.30%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) opened higher 3.96% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $123.98. Price fluctuations for NBIX have ranged from $84.23 to $154.87 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 53.47%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.65% at the time writing. With a float of $95.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.49%, operating margin of 19.72%, and the pretax margin is 21.0%.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is 3.53%, while institutional ownership is 94.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 13,440,281. In this transaction Director of this company sold 106,322 shares at a rate of $126.41, taking the stock ownership to the 514,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 106,322 for $128.43, making the entire transaction worth $13,654,934.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.82) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.29% during the next five years compared to 53.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX)

Looking closely at Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.63%.

During the past 100 days, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s (NBIX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.55. However, in the short run, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.50. Second resistance stands at $132.11. The third major resistance level sits at $135.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) Key Stats

There are currently 99,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,355 M according to its annual income of 341,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 687,500 K and its income totaled 107,500 K.