NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) plunged -6.67 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) stock price down -6.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.2. NRSN’s price has ranged from $0.64 to $2.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.71% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.67%. With a float of $17.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is 27.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.83%.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.10% during the next five years compared to 2.71% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%.

During the past 100 days, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2085 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1442 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3245. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2000 in the near term. At $1.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9200.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.55 million, the company has a total of 13,666K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,800 K.