Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) is -5.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) was 5.98% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. A 52-week range for NEXN has been $6.78 – $12.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 35.64%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.50%. With a float of $36.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.42 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.74%, operating margin of 11.58%, and the pretax margin is 10.54%.

Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nexxen International Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Nexxen International Ltd is 42.90%, while institutional ownership is 45.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 2,858,114. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 560,000 for $11.81, making the entire transaction worth $6,613,600.

Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.62% during the next five years compared to 35.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN)

The latest stats from [Nexxen International Ltd, NEXN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was inferior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.00%.

During the past 100 days, Nexxen International Ltd’s (NEXN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.28. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. The third support level lies at $8.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) Key Stats

There are 63,417K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 621.61 million. As of now, sales total 365,480 K while income totals 35,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,330 K while its last quarter net income were 1,630 K.