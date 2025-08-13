No matter how cynical the overall market is, Altimmune Inc (ALT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.36%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) stock price up 7.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.38. ALT’s price has ranged from $2.90 to $11.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.48% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.18%. With a float of $80.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.11 million.

The firm has a total of 59 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -205.0%, operating margin of -490965.0%, and the pretax margin is -454605.0%.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 49.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 5,784. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $5.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for $5.20, making the entire transaction worth $51,996. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.44% during the next five years compared to 3.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14680.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altimmune Inc, ALT], we can find that recorded value of 2.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.87%.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.01. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.12.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 293.61 million, the company has a total of 81,107K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -95,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -19,580 K.