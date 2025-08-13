No matter how cynical the overall market is Ares Management Corp (ARES) performance over the last week is recorded 2.54%

On Tuesday, Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) was 3.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $186.55. A 52-week range for ARES has been $110.63 – $200.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 14.31%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.04%. With a float of $202.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.98%, operating margin of 19.6%, and the pretax margin is 23.09%.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ares Management Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corp is 7.34%, while institutional ownership is 86.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 14,347,484. In this transaction Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $168.79, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,250,000 for $8.86, making the entire transaction worth $19,928,025. This insider now owns 117,449,188 shares in total.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.94) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.79% during the next five years compared to 14.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ares Management Corp (ARES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corp (ARES)

The latest stats from [Ares Management Corp, ARES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.15%.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corp’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 99.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $195.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $197.35. The third major resistance level sits at $201.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $182.06.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

There are 326,579K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.98 billion. As of now, sales total 3,885 M while income totals 463,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,350 M while its last quarter net income were 137,060 K.