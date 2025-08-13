No matter how cynical the overall market is Autodesk Inc (ADSK) performance over the last week is recorded -5.40%

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Tuesday, plunged -0.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $284.62. Within the past 52 weeks, ADSK’s price has moved between $232.67 and $326.62.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 39.67%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.03%. With a float of $213.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.53%, operating margin of 20.29%, and the pretax margin is 20.62%.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Autodesk Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 1,024,065. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 3,251 shares at a rate of $315.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,251 for $315.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,024,065.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 2) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.65% during the next five years compared to 39.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.65 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

The latest stats from [Autodesk Inc, ADSK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.73 million was superior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%.

During the past 100 days, Autodesk Inc’s (ADSK) raw stochastic average was set at 58.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.00 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $299.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $290.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $286.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $289.37. The third major resistance level sits at $292.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $280.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $277.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $274.05.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.55 billion based on 214,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,131 M and income totals 1,112 M. The company made 1,633 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 152,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.