No matter how cynical the overall market is, Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) performance over the last week is recorded 16.17%

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) kicked off on Tuesday, up 14.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has traded in a range of $0.23-$14.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 46.11%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.67%. With a float of $18.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -730.77%, operating margin of -47726.92%, and the pretax margin is -37400.0%.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Biosig Technologies Inc is 39.71%, while institutional ownership is 28.45%.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.1) by -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Biosig Technologies Inc’s (BSGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4876.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM)

Looking closely at Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.80%.

During the past 100 days, Biosig Technologies Inc’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.58. However, in the short run, Biosig Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.95. Second resistance stands at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.30 million has total of 31,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -10,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -1,100 K.