No matter how cynical the overall market is, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.63%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) stock price up 1.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.09. OBDC’s price has ranged from $12.10 to $15.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.11%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.68%. With a float of $480.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $511.05 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.48%, operating margin of 57.09%, and the pretax margin is 46.88%.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Corp is 6.01%, while institutional ownership is 50.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 99,922. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,915 shares at a rate of $14.45, taking the stock ownership to the 28,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $14.80, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 51,000 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.55% during the next five years compared to -0.11% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Owl Capital Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.24 million, its volume of 2.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.71%.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Corp’s (OBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.37 in the near term. At $14.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.91.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.30 billion, the company has a total of 511,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,597 M while annual income is 741,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 485,840 K while its latest quarter income was 216,710 K.