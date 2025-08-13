No matter how cynical the overall market is CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) performance over the last week is recorded 3.29%

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) on Tuesday, soared 4.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $401.86. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBR’s price has moved between $254.43 and $452.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.46%. With a float of $50.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3793 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.18%, operating margin of -8.25%, and the pretax margin is -3.93%.

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CyberArk Software Ltd is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 136,862. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,364 for $394.33, making the entire transaction worth $537,872.

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.46) by 0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.46% per share during the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.31 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 101.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.86%.

During the past 100 days, CyberArk Software Ltd’s (CYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 13.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $395.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $354.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $422.97 in the near term. At $427.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $435.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $410.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $401.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $397.23.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.09 billion based on 49,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,001 M and income totals -93,460 K. The company made 328,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -90,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.