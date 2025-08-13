No matter how cynical the overall market is DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.89%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) stock price up 2.82% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.64. DBRG’s price has ranged from $6.41 to $17.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 166.67%. With a float of $179.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.89 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 122.1%, operating margin of -10.34%, and the pretax margin is 9.01%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalBridge Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1675.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.04%.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.80. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.17. Second resistance stands at $11.40. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.08 billion, the company has a total of 176,266K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 607,030 K while annual income is 70,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,450 K while its latest quarter income was 13,780 K.