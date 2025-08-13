No matter how cynical the overall market is, Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) performance over the last week is recorded 3.72%

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) on Tuesday, soared 4.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.26. Within the past 52 weeks, EBC’s price has moved between $13.51 and $19.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.41%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.11%. With a float of $194.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1998 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.59%, operating margin of -3.49%, and the pretax margin is -1.56%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc is 8.14%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 36,817. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,348 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 27,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,348 for $15.60, making the entire transaction worth $36,629. This insider now owns 29,011 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.33) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Looking closely at Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.51. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.09. Second resistance stands at $16.30. The third major resistance level sits at $16.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.89.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.36 billion based on 213,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,071 M and income totals 119,560 K. The company made 322,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.