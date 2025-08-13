No matter how cynical the overall market is, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) performance over the last week is recorded -2.55%

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) on Tuesday, soared 3.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Within the past 52 weeks, EWTX’s price has moved between $10.60 and $38.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -49.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.84%. With a float of $77.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 110 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -111.05%, operating margin of -8240.84%, and the pretax margin is -7115.39%.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is 26.72%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 25,520. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,551 shares at a rate of $16.45, taking the stock ownership to the 18,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,930 for $16.45, making the entire transaction worth $31,757. This insider now owns 6,531 shares in total.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.37) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to -49.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 28.87 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.74%.

During the past 100 days, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s (EWTX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.67 in the near term. At $13.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.41 billion based on 105,346K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -133,810 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.