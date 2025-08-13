No matter how cynical the overall market is, Evolus Inc (EOLS) performance over the last week is recorded -28.17%

On Tuesday, Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) opened higher 10.92% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.77. Price fluctuations for EOLS have ranged from $5.71 to $17.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 23.91%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -85.58% at the time writing. With a float of $57.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 332 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.9%, operating margin of -15.6%, and the pretax margin is -22.14%.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evolus Inc is 11.55%, while institutional ownership is 84.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 1,119,141. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 111,323 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 381,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 16,582 for $9.89, making the entire transaction worth $164,054. This insider now owns 364,927 shares in total.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -85.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evolus Inc (EOLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Looking closely at Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.34%.

During the past 100 days, Evolus Inc’s (EOLS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.57. However, in the short run, Evolus Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.63. Second resistance stands at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.37.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Key Stats

There are currently 64,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 413.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 266,270 K according to its annual income of -50,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,390 K and its income totaled -17,140 K.