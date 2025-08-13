No matter how cynical the overall market is, Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) performance over the last week is recorded 2.30%

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) on Tuesday, soared 1.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.19. Within the past 52 weeks, FLO’s price has moved between $15.27 and $23.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.55%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.21%. With a float of $196.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.65%, operating margin of 6.62%, and the pretax margin is 5.98%.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods, Inc is 6.71%, while institutional ownership is 78.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 101,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $16.84, taking the stock ownership to the 2,004,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $50,760. This insider now owns 532,476 shares in total.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.33) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.76% during the next five years compared to 8.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.73 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO)

Looking closely at Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.91%.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods, Inc’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.69. However, in the short run, Flowers Foods, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.62. Second resistance stands at $16.77. The third major resistance level sits at $17.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.84.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.48 billion based on 211,138K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,103 M and income totals 248,120 K. The company made 1,554 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 53,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.