No matter how cynical the overall market is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.29%

On Tuesday, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) opened higher 3.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $137.78. Price fluctuations for JBHT have ranged from $122.79 to $200.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.11% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.43% at the time writing. With a float of $77.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.80 million.

In an organization with 33646 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.99%, operating margin of 6.69%, and the pretax margin is 6.06%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is 19.54%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 161,553. In this transaction EVP of ICS of this company bought 1,148 shares at a rate of $140.76, taking the stock ownership to the 7,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s EVP of People sold 989 for $151.97, making the entire transaction worth $150,298. This insider now owns 946 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.39) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.56% during the next five years compared to 3.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.75%.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.96. However, in the short run, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $144.34. Second resistance stands at $145.85. The third major resistance level sits at $148.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are currently 96,799K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,087 M according to its annual income of 570,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,928 M and its income totaled 128,620 K.