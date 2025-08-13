No matter how cynical the overall market is Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) performance over the last week is recorded 15.13%

On Tuesday, Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) opened higher 3.53% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. Price fluctuations for JAMF have ranged from $7.09 to $18.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -13.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.06% at the time writing. With a float of $67.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.73 million.

In an organization with 2595 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.64%, operating margin of -7.08%, and the pretax margin is -6.65%.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jamf Holding Corp is 49.18%, while institutional ownership is 47.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 144,255. In this transaction CPO of this company sold 15,393 shares at a rate of $9.37, taking the stock ownership to the 257,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s CPO sold 5,712 for $9.57, making the entire transaction worth $54,651. This insider now owns 272,866 shares in total.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.16) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.06% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.18% during the next five years compared to -13.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.99%.

During the past 100 days, Jamf Holding Corp’s (JAMF) raw stochastic average was set at 16.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.56. However, in the short run, Jamf Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.43. Second resistance stands at $8.63. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.42.

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Key Stats

There are currently 131,865K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 627,400 K according to its annual income of -68,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 176,500 K and its income totaled -20,880 K.