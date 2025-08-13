No matter how cynical the overall market is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.94%

On Tuesday, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) opened higher 4.39% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $40.98. Price fluctuations for KNX have ranged from $36.69 to $61.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -16.59% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.42% at the time writing. With a float of $157.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.03%, operating margin of 4.02%, and the pretax margin is 2.86%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is 3.16%, while institutional ownership is 94.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 28 ’25, was worth 52,848. In this transaction Pres – US Xpress of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $44.04, taking the stock ownership to the 10,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $45.37, making the entire transaction worth $226,830. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.32) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.91% during the next five years compared to -16.59% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 259.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.06%.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.43 in the near term. At $44.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are currently 162,302K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,410 M according to its annual income of 117,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,862 M and its income totaled 34,240 K.