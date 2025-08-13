No matter how cynical the overall market is, Life360 Inc (LIF) performance over the last week is recorded 10.15%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) stock price up 13.30% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $73.74. LIF’s price has ranged from $29.62 to $78.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 40.39%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.85%. With a float of $66.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 569 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.11%, operating margin of 1.16%, and the pretax margin is 4.68%.

Life360 Inc (LIF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Life360 Inc is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 24.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 37,205. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,125 for $73.56, making the entire transaction worth $229,880. This insider now owns 12,500 shares in total.

Life360 Inc (LIF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.53% during the next five years compared to 40.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Life360 Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 153.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life360 Inc (LIF)

Looking closely at Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.01%.

During the past 100 days, Life360 Inc’s (LIF) raw stochastic average was set at 99.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.37. However, in the short run, Life360 Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.15. Second resistance stands at $88.75. The third major resistance level sits at $93.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.49.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.48 billion, the company has a total of 76,529K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 371,480 K while annual income is -4,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,620 K while its latest quarter income was 4,380 K.