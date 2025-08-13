No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lincoln National Corp (LNC) performance over the last week is recorded 2.37%

On Tuesday, Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) was 3.87% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $38.22. A 52-week range for LNC has been $27.58 – $39.85.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.25% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.31%. With a float of $187.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.57 million.

The firm has a total of 9783 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.29%, operating margin of 6.66%, and the pretax margin is 6.73%.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lincoln National Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corp is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 78.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 196,450. In this transaction EVP, Chief Dist. & Brand Off of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $39.29, taking the stock ownership to the 123,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $39.29, making the entire transaction worth $196,455.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.63) by 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.82% during the next five years compared to 33.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lincoln National Corp (LNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lincoln National Corp, LNC], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.62%.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corp’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.63. The third major resistance level sits at $41.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.58.

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

There are 189,580K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.53 billion. As of now, sales total 18,442 M while income totals 3,275 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,044 M while its last quarter net income were 699,000 K.