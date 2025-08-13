No matter how cynical the overall market is Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) performance over the last week is recorded -1.10%

On Tuesday, Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) was 3.48% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $186.44. A 52-week range for LULU has been $185.95 – $423.32.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 24.32% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.85%. With a float of $104.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.91 million.

In an organization with 39000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.34%, operating margin of 23.36%, and the pretax margin is 23.91%.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lululemon Athletica inc stocks. The insider ownership of Lululemon Athletica inc is 12.86%, while institutional ownership is 88.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 6,375,226. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,049 shares at a rate of $235.69, taking the stock ownership to the 110,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 27,049 for $235.69, making the entire transaction worth $6,375,225.

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.92) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.63% during the next five years compared to 24.32% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.89 million. That was better than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.80%.

During the past 100 days, Lululemon Athletica inc’s (LULU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.74 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $234.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $310.32. However, in the short run, Lululemon Athletica inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.13. Second resistance stands at $197.33. The third major resistance level sits at $201.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $182.36.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Key Stats

There are 119,845K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.11 billion. As of now, sales total 10,588 M while income totals 1,815 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,371 M while its last quarter net income were 314,570 K.