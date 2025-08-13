No matter how cynical the overall market is Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) performance over the last week is recorded 12.01%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) stock price up 4.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.82. NAGE’s price has ranged from $2.70 to $14.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.09%. With a float of $51.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.62%, operating margin of 14.33%, and the pretax margin is 15.76%.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Niagen Bioscience Inc is 35.52%, while institutional ownership is 32.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 2,146. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 273 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 37,161 for $6.19, making the entire transaction worth $229,956. This insider now owns 244,179 shares in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Niagen Bioscience Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.30%.

During the past 100 days, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s (NAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.54 in the near term. At $10.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.10.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 818.27 million, the company has a total of 79,753K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 99,600 K while annual income is 8,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,120 K while its latest quarter income was 3,610 K.