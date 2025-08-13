No matter how cynical the overall market is Ontrak Inc (OTRK) performance over the last week is recorded 13.99%

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 20.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, OTRK has traded in a range of $0.23-$5.53.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 34.45% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.67%. With a float of $4.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 112 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.6%, operating margin of -190.19%, and the pretax margin is -274.2%.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc is 43.60%, while institutional ownership is 13.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’24, was worth 306. In this transaction Director of this company sold 173 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 173 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $311.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.35% during the next five years compared to 34.45% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) saw its 5-day average volume 4.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.90%.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1099 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0985 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7919, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4156. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4807 in the near term. At $0.5213, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3787, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3173. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2767.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.12 million has total of 4,218K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,850 K in contrast with the sum of -25,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,020 K and last quarter income was -6,890 K.