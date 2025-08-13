No matter how cynical the overall market is Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) performance over the last week is recorded 5.53%

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) on Tuesday, soared 3.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $111.21. Within the past 52 weeks, PRIM’s price has moved between $48.33 and $113.47.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 15.51% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.45%. With a float of $53.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.01 million.

In an organization with 15716 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.34%, operating margin of 5.54%, and the pretax margin is 4.9%.

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Primoris Services Corp is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 99.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 2,280,162. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 11,607 for $111.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,290,466.

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.03) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.63% during the next five years compared to 15.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.02%.

During the past 100 days, Primoris Services Corp’s (PRIM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.11. However, in the short run, Primoris Services Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.62. Second resistance stands at $118.64. The third major resistance level sits at $121.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.51.

Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.19 billion based on 54,013K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,367 M and income totals 180,890 K. The company made 1,891 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.