No matter how cynical the overall market is, Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) performance over the last week is recorded -15.24%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) kicked off on Tuesday, down -9.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Over the past 52 weeks, QRHC has traded in a range of $1.91-$9.20.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -189.38% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -733.33%. With a float of $16.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.71 million.

The firm has a total of 225 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.4%, operating margin of -5.87%, and the pretax margin is -9.52%.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Resource Holding Corp is 20.22%, while institutional ownership is 53.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 29,475. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.95, taking the stock ownership to the 2,822,547 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,574 for $2.96, making the entire transaction worth $7,623. This insider now owns 2,825,121 shares in total.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by -0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -733.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quest Resource Holding Corp’s (QRHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quest Resource Holding Corp, QRHC], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.68%.

During the past 100 days, Quest Resource Holding Corp’s (QRHC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1663 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1744 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1073, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1435. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9500.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.87 million has total of 20,682K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 288,530 K in contrast with the sum of -15,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,430 K and last quarter income was -10,410 K.