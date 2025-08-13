No matter how cynical the overall market is, Repligen Corp (RGEN) performance over the last week is recorded 4.76%

On Tuesday, Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) opened higher 8.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $111.88. Price fluctuations for RGEN have ranged from $102.96 to $182.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.42% at the time writing. With a float of $53.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1778 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.43%, operating margin of -3.54%, and the pretax margin is -2.02%.

Repligen Corp (RGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Repligen Corp is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 101.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 201,830. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,800 shares at a rate of $112.13, taking the stock ownership to the 1,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 26,447 for $123.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,271,688. This insider now owns 109,854 shares in total.

Repligen Corp (RGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.33) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Repligen Corp (RGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.75%.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corp’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.74 in the near term. At $128.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.80.

Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 56,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 634,440 K according to its annual income of -25,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,370 K and its income totaled 14,870 K.