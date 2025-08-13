No matter how cynical the overall market is, UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) performance over the last week is recorded 2.96%

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) on Tuesday, soared 4.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $109.8. Within the past 52 weeks, UMBF’s price has moved between $82.00 and $129.94.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.63% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.22%. With a float of $72.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.93 million.

The firm has a total of 3698 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.5%, operating margin of 9.53%, and the pretax margin is 22.04%.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UMB Financial Corp is 4.22%, while institutional ownership is 89.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 50,890. In this transaction Director of this company sold 460 shares at a rate of $110.63, taking the stock ownership to the 12,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 261 for $107.58, making the entire transaction worth $28,125. This insider now owns 37,800 shares in total.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 2.2) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 12.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) Trading Performance Indicators

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UMB Financial Corp, UMBF], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.71%.

During the past 100 days, UMB Financial Corp’s (UMBF) raw stochastic average was set at 99.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.33. The third major resistance level sits at $120.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.73.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.88 billion based on 75,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,799 M and income totals 441,240 K. The company made 1,073 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 217,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.