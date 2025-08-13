Now that Antero Midstream Corp’s volume has hit 2.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) opened lower -1.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.46. Price fluctuations for AM have ranged from $13.77 to $19.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.18% at the time writing. With a float of $333.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.91%, operating margin of 57.36%, and the pretax margin is 50.55%.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corp is 30.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 28 ’25, was worth 94,400. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.88, taking the stock ownership to the 73,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $18.88, making the entire transaction worth $94,400.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.3) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corp (AM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.63%.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corp’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.50 in the near term. At $18.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.57.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are currently 478,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,106 M according to its annual income of 400,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 305,470 K and its income totaled 124,510 K.