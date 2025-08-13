Now that Antero Resources Corp’s volume has hit 3.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) stock price down -0.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $32.4. AR’s price has ranged from $24.53 to $44.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 663.01%. With a float of $287.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 616 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 111.02%, operating margin of 9.6%, and the pretax margin is 9.91%.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corp is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 87.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,004,472. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 25,200 shares at a rate of $39.86, taking the stock ownership to the 306,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,200 for $39.85, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,345.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 663.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

The latest stats from [Antero Resources Corp, AR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.3 million was inferior to 5.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.13%.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corp’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.98 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.89. The third major resistance level sits at $33.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.43.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.99 billion, the company has a total of 308,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,326 M while annual income is 57,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,297 M while its latest quarter income was 156,590 K.