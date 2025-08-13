Now that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) was 4.70% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.9. A 52-week range for AUB has been $22.85 – $44.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.43% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.40%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.69 million.

In an organization with 2125 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.67%, operating margin of 16.57%, and the pretax margin is 15.53%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 71.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 45,377. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,441 shares at a rate of $31.49, taking the stock ownership to the 78,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $31.79, making the entire transaction worth $158,950. This insider now owns 71,606 shares in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.81) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.01% during the next five years compared to -1.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.76%.

During the past 100 days, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s (AUB) raw stochastic average was set at 94.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.89 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.20. However, in the short run, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.84. Second resistance stands at $34.28. The third major resistance level sits at $35.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.34.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) Key Stats

There are 142,511K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,346 M while income totals 209,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 591,890 K while its last quarter net income were 19,790 K.