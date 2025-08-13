Now that Banc of California Inc’s volume has hit 2.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.48. Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has traded in a range of $11.52-$18.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 58.47%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.11%. With a float of $129.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1903 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.88%, operating margin of 11.47%, and the pretax margin is 11.47%.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banc of California Inc is 17.79%, while institutional ownership is 90.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 532,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 37,500 shares at a rate of $14.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,280,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 37,343 for $14.03, making the entire transaction worth $523,736. This insider now owns 2,317,780 shares in total.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.12) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.92% during the next five years compared to 58.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banc of California Inc’s (BANC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banc of California Inc (BANC)

The latest stats from [Banc of California Inc, BANC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was inferior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.74%.

During the past 100 days, Banc of California Inc’s (BANC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.61. The third major resistance level sits at $16.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.14.

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 147,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,890 M in contrast with the sum of 126,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 453,140 K and last quarter income was 28,390 K.