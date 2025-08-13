Now that Cardiff Oncology Inc’s volume has hit 1.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 12, 2025, with Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock priced at $2.37, up 4.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. CRDF’s price has ranged from $2.09 to $5.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 19.36% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.11%. With a float of $60.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.41%, operating margin of -12784.0%, and the pretax margin is -12007.29%.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc is 9.11%, while institutional ownership is 43.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 673,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 275,000 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,330,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.45, making the entire transaction worth $36,750. This insider now owns 1,345,676 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.08% during the next five years compared to 19.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardiff Oncology Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 293.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.10%.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.51 in the near term. At $2.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.66 million, the company has a total of 66,526K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 680 K while annual income is -45,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,940 K.