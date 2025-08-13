Now that CMS Energy Corporation’s volume has hit 2.58 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) was -0.15% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $72.92. A 52-week range for CMS has been $63.97 – $76.45.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 6.84% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.37%. With a float of $297.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.30 million.

In an organization with 8324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.49%, operating margin of 20.0%, and the pretax margin is 14.87%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CMS Energy Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of CMS Energy Corporation is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 97.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 147,246. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $73.62, taking the stock ownership to the 68,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 2,198 for $73.61, making the entire transaction worth $161,790. This insider now owns 69,571 shares in total.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.78) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.55% during the next five years compared to 6.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.23%.

During the past 100 days, CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.21. However, in the short run, CMS Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.16. Second resistance stands at $73.50. The third major resistance level sits at $73.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.64.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Key Stats

There are 299,335K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.79 billion. As of now, sales total 7,515 M while income totals 1,003 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,838 M while its last quarter net income were 201,000 K.