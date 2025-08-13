Now that Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 2.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) opened higher 3.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.24. Price fluctuations for DYN have ranged from $6.36 to $47.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -59.45% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.41% at the time writing. With a float of $106.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.34 million.

In an organization with 191 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc is 25.05%, while institutional ownership is 69.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 911,000. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $9.11, taking the stock ownership to the 242,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,330 for $14.75, making the entire transaction worth $19,619.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.71) by -0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.54% during the next five years compared to -59.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.06 million. That was better than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.15%.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. However, in the short run, Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.86. Second resistance stands at $12.11. The third major resistance level sits at $12.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.68.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

There are currently 142,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -317,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -110,860 K.