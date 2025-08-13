Now that Fulton Financial Corp’s volume has hit 1.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) on Tuesday, soared 3.70% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.82. Within the past 52 weeks, FULT’s price has moved between $14.32 and $22.49.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.12%. With a float of $179.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.38 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.65%, operating margin of 21.05%, and the pretax margin is 21.05%.

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corp is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 74.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 92,064. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $18.71, making the entire transaction worth $93,550.

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.44) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.34% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.05%.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corp’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 73.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.79. However, in the short run, Fulton Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.69. Second resistance stands at $18.90. The third major resistance level sits at $19.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.50.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.37 billion based on 182,104K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,858 M and income totals 288,740 K. The company made 471,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.