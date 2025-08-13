Now that Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s volume has hit 1.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) opened higher 3.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.68. Price fluctuations for GTES have ranged from $14.70 to $25.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -20.79% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.83% at the time writing. With a float of $252.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.61%, operating margin of 13.75%, and the pretax margin is 9.76%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gates Industrial Corporation plc is 1.85%, while institutional ownership is 102.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 1,173,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $19.56, taking the stock ownership to the 188,452 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’24, when Company’s insider proposed sale 14,865 for $21.39, making the entire transaction worth $317,962.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.31) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.11% during the next five years compared to -20.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.95%.

During the past 100 days, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) raw stochastic average was set at 88.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.68 in the near term. At $24.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.32.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Key Stats

There are currently 257,584K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,408 M according to its annual income of 194,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 883,700 K and its income totaled 56,500 K.