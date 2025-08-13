Now that Icon Plc’s volume has hit 1.27 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Tuesday, Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) was 5.87% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $159.71. A 52-week range for ICLR has been $125.10 – $328.35.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.54% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.97%. With a float of $77.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.36%, operating margin of 13.11%, and the pretax margin is 10.11%.

Icon Plc (ICLR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Icon Plc stocks. The insider ownership of Icon Plc is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 89.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 59,993. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,136 for $157.46, making the entire transaction worth $178,877.

Icon Plc (ICLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 3.85) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.78% during the next five years compared to 6.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Icon Plc (ICLR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.73%.

During the past 100 days, Icon Plc’s (ICLR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.81 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $172.99 in the near term. At $176.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $183.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $151.69.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) Key Stats

There are 80,757K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.15 billion. As of now, sales total 8,282 M while income totals 791,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,017 M while its last quarter net income were 182,970 K.