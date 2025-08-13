Now that Keysight Technologies Inc’s volume has hit 0.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) stock price up 3.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $161.49. KEYS’s price has ranged from $121.43 to $186.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.53% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.69%. With a float of $170.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.10 million.

In an organization with 15500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.47%, operating margin of 16.84%, and the pretax margin is 19.19%.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 90.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 2,010,591. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 12,215 shares at a rate of $164.60, taking the stock ownership to the 115,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,215 for $164.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,010,592.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.15% during the next five years compared to 1.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keysight Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.25%.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.38. However, in the short run, Keysight Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.86. Second resistance stands at $170.63. The third major resistance level sits at $174.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $158.38.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.76 billion, the company has a total of 172,109K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,979 M while annual income is 614,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,306 M while its latest quarter income was 257,000 K.