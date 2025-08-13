Now that Rezolute Inc’s volume has hit 0.58 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. Over the past 52 weeks, RZLT has traded in a range of $2.21-$6.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 40.87% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.68%. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.93%, operating margin of -98487.93%, and the pretax margin is -125858.62%.

Rezolute Inc (RZLT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rezolute Inc is 19.55%, while institutional ownership is 52.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 10,939. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $4.38, taking the stock ownership to the 15,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s CFO bought 5,000 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,250. This insider now owns 268,900 shares in total.

Rezolute Inc (RZLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.33) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.86% during the next five years compared to 40.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rezolute Inc’s (RZLT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rezolute Inc (RZLT)

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.52%.

During the past 100 days, Rezolute Inc’s (RZLT) raw stochastic average was set at 89.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.35 in the near term. At $6.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.65.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 539.38 million has total of 86,996K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -68,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -18,910 K.