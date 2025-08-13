Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 698,160 K

On Tuesday, Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) opened higher 3.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $21.39. Price fluctuations for OII have ranged from $15.46 to $30.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.57% at the time writing. With a float of $98.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.11%, operating margin of 10.91%, and the pretax margin is 10.31%.

Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International, Inc is 1.97%, while institutional ownership is 94.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 100,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,300 shares at a rate of $18.94, taking the stock ownership to the 32,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,300 for $18.94, making the entire transaction worth $100,383.

Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.43) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International, Inc (OII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International, Inc (OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.59%.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International, Inc’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 76.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.34 in the near term. At $22.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.01.

Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

There are currently 100,208K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,661 M according to its annual income of 147,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 698,160 K and its income totaled 54,440 K.