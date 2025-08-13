OFIX (Orthofix Medical Inc) climbed 6.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock price up 6.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. OFIX’s price has ranged from $10.24 to $20.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.02% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.05%. With a float of $38.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1616 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.43%, operating margin of -11.77%, and the pretax margin is -15.17%.

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Orthofix Medical Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 13,881. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $11.11, taking the stock ownership to the 3,546,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Pres, Global Ops & Qual sold 3,728 for $10.51, making the entire transaction worth $39,181. This insider now owns 46,322 shares in total.

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.02% during the next five years compared to -17.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orthofix Medical Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orthofix Medical Inc, OFIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.26%.

During the past 100 days, Orthofix Medical Inc’s (OFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.39. The third major resistance level sits at $14.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.38.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 545.02 million, the company has a total of 39,181K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 799,490 K while annual income is -126,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,120 K while its latest quarter income was -14,080 K.