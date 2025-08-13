OLED (Universal Display Corp) climbed 3.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) was 3.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $135.81. A 52-week range for OLED has been $103.70 – $215.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.75%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.40%. With a float of $43.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 468 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.55%, operating margin of 38.93%, and the pretax margin is 45.43%.

Universal Display Corp (OLED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Universal Display Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Universal Display Corp is 8.25%, while institutional ownership is 83.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04 ’24, was worth 134,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 742 shares at a rate of $180.89, taking the stock ownership to the 122,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 5,064 for $192.60, making the entire transaction worth $975,326. This insider now owns 4,439 shares in total.

Universal Display Corp (OLED) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.2) by 0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.01% during the next five years compared to 9.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Universal Display Corp (OLED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.54%.

During the past 100 days, Universal Display Corp’s (OLED) raw stochastic average was set at 61.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $142.13 in the near term. At $143.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.32.

Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) Key Stats

There are 47,534K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.68 billion. As of now, sales total 647,680 K while income totals 222,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 171,790 K while its last quarter net income were 67,260 K.