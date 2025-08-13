Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 16.32%

On Tuesday, Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) opened higher 5.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $104.66. Price fluctuations for ONTO have ranged from $85.88 to $228.42 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 129.63% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.84% at the time writing. With a float of $48.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.94 million.

In an organization with 1551 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.29%, operating margin of 18.42%, and the pretax margin is 21.58%.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Onto Innovation Inc is 0.79%, while institutional ownership is 95.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13 ’25, was worth 40,360. In this transaction SVP, Customer Success of this company sold 238 shares at a rate of $169.58, taking the stock ownership to the 15,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 238 for $169.58, making the entire transaction worth $40,360.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.32) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.06% during the next five years compared to 129.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.76%.

During the past 100 days, Onto Innovation Inc’s (ONTO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.29. However, in the short run, Onto Innovation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.53. Second resistance stands at $114.85. The third major resistance level sits at $119.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.21. The third support level lies at $98.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Key Stats

There are currently 49,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 987,320 K according to its annual income of 201,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 253,600 K and its income totaled 33,910 K.