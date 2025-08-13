Owens Corning (OC) volume exceeds 0.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) was 5.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $141.99. A 52-week range for OC has been $123.40 – $214.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 14.91%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.71%. With a float of $82.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.47%, operating margin of 10.56%, and the pretax margin is 8.25%.

Owens Corning (OC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens Corning stocks. The insider ownership of Owens Corning is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 95.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 65,709. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s President, Doors sold 1,357 for $145.41, making the entire transaction worth $197,324. This insider now owns 12,089 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 4.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 4.05) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.70% during the next five years compared to 14.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens Corning (OC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.79, a number that is poised to hit 3.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Looking closely at Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.95%.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.21. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.11. Second resistance stands at $154.68. The third major resistance level sits at $159.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are 83,628K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.50 billion. As of now, sales total 10,975 M while income totals 647,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,747 M while its last quarter net income were 363,000 K.