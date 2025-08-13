Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) posted a -7.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) was 3.34% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $27.23. A 52-week range for PARR has been $11.86 – $35.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 340.51%. With a float of $48.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.72%, operating margin of 0.93%, and the pretax margin is -0.25%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Par Pacific Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 99.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 238,468. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 26,507 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $419,076. This insider now owns 357,374 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 340.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Looking closely at Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.50%.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.26. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.78. Second resistance stands at $29.41. The third major resistance level sits at $30.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.15.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are 50,815K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.43 billion. As of now, sales total 7,974 M while income totals -33,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,893 M while its last quarter net income were 59,460 K.