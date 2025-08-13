Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) is 7.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.81% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has traded in a range of $3.75-$6.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -5.94% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.14%. With a float of $185.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.31 million.

In an organization with 316 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.35%, operating margin of 16.7%, and the pretax margin is -10.36%.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc is 15.98%, while institutional ownership is 70.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 41,470. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.15, taking the stock ownership to the 751,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President bought 50,000 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $203,900. This insider now owns 741,812 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.05) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.99 million. That was better than the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.09%.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 97.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. However, in the short run, Paramount Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.02. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. The third support level lies at $6.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 220,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 757,450 K in contrast with the sum of -46,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 177,050 K and last quarter income was -19,790 K.