PBF Energy Inc (PBF) volume exceeds 2.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) stock price up 0.18% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $21.9. PBF’s price has ranged from $13.61 to $37.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.14%. With a float of $82.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3855 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.55%, operating margin of -4.09%, and the pretax margin is -4.53%.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc is 28.87%, while institutional ownership is 78.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 872,340. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company bought 48,500 shares at a rate of $17.99, taking the stock ownership to the 30,823,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 15,000 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $216,558. This insider now owns 30,774,998 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PBF Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Looking closely at PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.72%.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 53.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.12. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.51. Second resistance stands at $23.08. The third major resistance level sits at $23.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.75.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 115,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,115 M while annual income is -533,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,475 M while its latest quarter income was -5,200 K.