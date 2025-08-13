PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.63 million

On Tuesday, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) was 13.89% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. A 52-week range for PDSB has been $0.85 – $4.29.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.42% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.59%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.45 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 18.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 25,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,060 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 61,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,061 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $25,001. This insider now owns 78,851 shares in total.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.96% during the next five years compared to 6.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PDS Biotechnology Corporation, PDSB], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0740 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1055 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3508, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5957. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9800.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

There are 45,710K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.22 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -37,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,490 K.