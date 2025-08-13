Pentair plc (PNR) last year’s performance of 5.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $102.88. Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has traded in a range of $74.25-$110.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.39% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.59%. With a float of $162.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.90 million.

The firm has a total of 9750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.78%, operating margin of 20.16%, and the pretax margin is 17.07%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Pentair plc is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 93.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 24 ’25, was worth 16,258,493. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,558 for $89.94, making the entire transaction worth $589,827. This insider now owns 26,313 shares in total.

Pentair plc (PNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.07) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.74% during the next five years compared to 12.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pentair plc’s (PNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pentair plc (PNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pentair plc, PNR], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.34%.

During the past 100 days, Pentair plc’s (PNR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.15. The third major resistance level sits at $110.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $101.28.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.40 billion has total of 163,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,083 M in contrast with the sum of 625,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,123 M and last quarter income was 148,500 K.